Police seeking witnesses, dashcam footage after man is pinned against wall by car he had been driving

The Toronto Police Traffic Services Unit is investigating after a 59-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries when he was pinned between the car he had been driving and a wall last night.
The accident happened at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 29, in an alleyway in the Gerrard Street East and Broadview Avenue area.
According to police, a 59-year-old man got out of his car to deliver an order. While outside of his car, the vehicle was set in motion and struck the man against a wall.
Police are asking local residents, business and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!