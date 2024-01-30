Police seeking witnesses, dashcam footage after man is pinned against wall by car he had been driving

Toronto police are investigating an incident in which a man was seriously injured after being pinned against a wall by a car he just exited from in the Gerrard Street East and Broadview Avenue area last night.

The Toronto Police Traffic Services Unit is investigating after a 59-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries when he was pinned between the car he had been driving and a wall last night.

The accident happened at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 29, in an alleyway in the Gerrard Street East and Broadview Avenue area.

According to police, a 59-year-old man got out of his car to deliver an order. While outside of his car, the vehicle was set in motion and struck the man against a wall.

Police are asking local residents, business and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com