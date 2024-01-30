Familiar Faces: Siya Elahy of Pizzaville in the Beach has been serving up slices and memories for 30 years

Siya Elahy is the man behind the counter at Pizzaville on Queen Street East. In her first Familiar Faces column, Erin Horrocks-Pope reflects on Siya's impact on the community. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.

By ERIN HORROCK-POPE

Growing up in the heart of the Beach, a familiar face has become synonymous with comfort, community, and, of course, pizza.

Siya Elahy, the man behind the counter at Pizzaville, has been serving up slices and smiles for an impressive 30 years.

Siya’s journey began just a block west from the current Beach Mall location, where he opened his first Pizzaville. In 2004, he moved the operation to its current spot, becoming a staple in the lives of many residents, my own family included.

My parents moved onto Waverley Road in the Beach in 1991 and started their pizza tradition with Siya when he first opened in April 1994, just two months after I was born.

Siya’s memory extends beyond his customers’ pizza preferences; he recalls my mother’s pregnancy with my younger sister, Shelley, in 1995-96, even sharing anecdotes with me of the utter exhaustion I caused my very pregnant mother with my fast little feet and silent departures.

These memories and meaningful moments have always made our family, and countless others, feel like a part of the extended Pizzaville family.

In her early years, Shelley affectionately dubbed Siya “Mr. Pizza Maker Man,” a term my father continues to use to this day.

While our interactions with Siya were primarily pizza-related, he played an integral role in shaping our community experience.

Whether post-soccer game celebrations, spontaneous visits after daycare, or rainy Friday nights picking up pizzas for family movie nights, Pizzaville has always been more than just a pizza place for us; it is a collection of our family’s core memories.

I even had my first date in Grade 6 at Pizzaville when a local boy, who I won’t name, bought me my favourite vegetarian slice of pizza and an orange soda. We sat in excruciatingly awkward silence over our short Kew Beach Public School lunch break. I remember watching Siya smile, one of those smiles I now find myself wearing when watching my own kids start new chapters of their lives.

Despite my relocation to East York with my husband and our children, familiar faces like Siya in the Beach always draw me back. Siya creates community within the walls of Pizzaville, which extends into homes every time a box of Pizzaville pizza is opened.

During my high school and early college years, Pizzaville became my refuge for study sessions or escapes from my family to stew in my teenage angst.

Witnessing Siya’s attention to detail during the after-school rush, especially towards families with kids, showcased his commitment to creating a welcoming environment. Highchairs would be set up, the back TV tuned to a kid’s channel, and every child greeted with genuine warmth.

Now, as a mother myself, Siya’s influence spans three generations in my family. During my recent pregnancy, Pizzaville’s vegetarian slice remained a constant craving, a tradition that seamlessly passed down from my parents.

Reflecting on the evolution of the neighbourhood over the years, Siya said, “I remember all the kids and their families that come in here. I’ve watched kids grow up. I’ve watched families grow.”

His pride in being part of the community is evident. His joy is apparent when recounting stories of former customers returning with their own successes, like the child who once frequented Pizzaville after school at Kew Beach who has now returned as a teacher at the local school.

Although Siya now resides in Keswick, commuting five days a week to be with his customers and neighbours, his commitment to the Beach remains unwavering.

As retirement age approaches, Siya expresses no desire to leave.

“This is my community. These are my customers,” he said, emphasizing the deep roots he has planted in the neighbourhood.

Siya is humbled by the support from his customers over the past 30 years, and attributes these decades of success to family support, hard work, and his genuine love for the community.

“I love making pizza for the families that live in the neighbourhood, and I always love when they come back for more, telling me they can tell we made it from the heart like we would for our own families. Because that’s exactly how we make it, every time,” said Siya.

Marking its 30th year in the Beach this spring, Pizzaville is so much more than a pizza joint; for me it’s an archive of shared stories, laughter, and the unwavering spirit of a community brought together by the passion and dedication of Siya Elahy.

Pizzaville is located at 1971 Queen St. E

— Familiar Faces is an occasional column written by Erin Horrocks-Pope, a lifelong east ender and frequent Beach Metro Community News contributor. If you know a Familiar Face you’d like to see featured in this column, you can reach Erin at erin@beachmetro.com