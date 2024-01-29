Man and woman sought after teenage girl allegedly assaulted and robbed on subway train between Coxwell and Chester stations

Toronto police are looking to identify a man and a woman after an alleged assault and robbery on a TTC subway train on Jan. 23.

A man and a woman are being sought by police after a teenage girl was allegedly assaulted and robbed on TTC subway train travelling between Coxwell and Chester stations earlier this month.

According to Toronto police, two adults (a man and a woman) boarded a westbound train at Coxwell station at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23. Police alleged the adults engaged two teenage girls who were already passengers on the train in a verbal dispute that turned physical.

The adults then allegedly robbed one of the teens of her cellphone and assaulted her with it, police said.

The adults then left the train at Chester station.

In a news release on Jan. 28, police said the man and woman are both wanted on charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, and theft under $5,000.

Police have released photos the man and woman sought in the alleged incident in the hopes that someone can identify them.

The woman is described as five-feet, nine-inches tall with a medium build, missing teeth, long black hair in a ponytail sticking out of her hat. She has a septum ring and dermal piercing on the cheekbone, and was wearing a checkered black and grey sweater, slush pants, black shoes, and was pulling a personal shopping cart.

The man is described as five-feet, nine-inches tall with a heavy build, blue eyes, and stubbly beard. He was wearing Blundstone boots, a yellow winter hat, and a black winter coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com