The Wolfe Tone Irish Pub brings a taste of Ireland to Queen Street East in the Beach

The Wolfe Tone Irish Pub opened last November in the historic building at the southwest corner of Queen Street East and Kenilworth Avenue, and has quickly become a popular spot in the Beach. Photo: Erin Horrocks-Pope.

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

A classic Irish pub is a bit of a rarity in Toronto, a city crammed with a huge diversity of culinary offerings. And now, The Wolfe Tone Irish Pub, which opened in the historic Whitelock grocery store building on Queen Street East at Kenilworth Avenue last November, has swiftly become a local favourite restaurant and watering hole in the Beach.

The Wolfe Tone’s warmly lit interior is a beacon of community support and patronage.

Owner Graeme O’Leary, originally from Ireland, attributes the pub’s success to its authentic Irish experience and distinctive atmosphere.

“We are the one and only,” O’Leary proudly yet humbly asserts. “There’s nothing else like us in the neighbourhood. We’re offering a very different vibe, and from our so-far success, it’s something a lot of people resonate with.”

O’Leary, who moved to North America from Ireland in 2016, drew inspiration from his hometown of West Cork, Bantry, naming the pub after the prominent Irish republican and rebel, Theobald Wolfe Tone, whose statue stands tall in the town and many local landmarks are named for. He said the pub provides an authentic Irish ambiance with traditional decor and motifs, live Irish music on weekends, and even a dart board in the back dining area.

With years of experience working in Irish pubs and a strong vision for The Wolfe Tone, O’Leary signed a lengthy lease at 1961 Queen St. E., expressing confidence in the venture. Despite some skepticism from friends back home, he remains optimistic about The Wolfe Tone’s long-term success in Toronto.

The pub’s general manager, Rebecca O’Malley, shares this confidence. “People just love it here,” she said. “We very quickly got those regular customers every good pub needs, and more people keep coming back.”

Choosing to open during the neighbourhood’s off-season, The Wolfe Tone already is withstanding the trend of some struggling businesses, maintaining a consistent influx of patrons. The pub has not only become a local favourite for its Guinness beer but also gained acclaim for its fresh, in-house menu.

According to O’Leary, everything on the menu is made fresh or sourced from local providers. Popular dishes amongst customers and staff include traditional shepherd’s pie, beef and Guinness stew, Irish nachos, and cheese and curry chips.

“We were going through so much Guinness that we had to install a second tap at the bar,” O’Leary chuckled.

Alongside the renowned Irish beer, the pub offers an extensive wine selection, many beer and cider options, and a specialty cocktail list crafted by O’Malley, including the Wolfe’s Whisky Sour, Emerald Berry Fizz, and a Charcuterie Caesar, complete with a topping of meats, cheeses, olives, and pickles.

The Wolfe Tone has inherited a rich local legacy from the historic Whitelock grocery store building. Dating back to 1891, this spot has been home to various establishments, from Whitelock’s grocery store to a post office, a Black Diamond Cheese Factory, Jonathan’s Hamburgers, and Whitlock’s restaurant — a local mainstay for nearly 30 years.

In 1891, grocer Philip Whitelock started a Sunday School in the back of Whitelock’s grocery store, eventually leading to the establishment of the nearby Waverly Road Baptist Church.

In 1990, Toronto City Council listed 1961 Queen St. E. as a heritage property, recognizing its unique status as the last standing wood corner building in Toronto at that time.

During the process, Toronto Historical Board staff expressed concerns about the building’s integrity due to issues like the storefront and side windows. Those structural flaws were addressed in 1991 when a new owner dedicated five months to restore the building, transforming it into the restaurant Whitlock’s, a nod to its historical roots as Whitelock’s grocery store.

Whitlock’s, known for its Sunday brunch buffet, closed in 2018, leaving the building with an uncertain future. Since then, it has housed a few short-lived ventures.

Local legends surrounding the building’s alleged haunting adds an extra layer of intrigue that this reporter is determined to continue researching. Despite its 133-year historical significance, the building currently lacks its historical plaque, which is assumed to have been stolen.

O’Leary said he is committed to preserving the historical significance of the building. He has inquired with the city regarding the replacement of the missing plaque, ensuring that the legacy of this iconic structure endures.

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford shared his good wishes on the opening of the Wolfe Tone Irish Pub.

“It’s always a good day when a new business opens in the Beach, particularly when it repurposes existing buildings. Long-time Beachers will remember both the Whitlock’s restaurant and the grocery store that came before it. It’s great to see this historical building enter a new chapter with the Wolfe Tone, and I’m looking forward to many more trips for a nice pint of Guinness,” said Bradford in a statement sent to Beach Metro Community News.

The Wolfe Tone Irish Pub and is open Mondays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and weekends from 12 p.m to 2 a.m. To view the menu online, please go to Check out The Wolfe Tone menu.

To learn more about the history of the building, check out Historical Walking Tour of Kew Beach written by Mary Campbell and Barbara Myrvold at the local branch of the Toronto Public Library.