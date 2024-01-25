Proposal to add five new buildings to Main Square site headed to Ontario Land Tribunal

Main Square on the southeast corner of Danforth Avenue and Main Street is seen in this Beach Metro Community News photo.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

An Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT) hearing for a development proposal at 2575 and 2625 Danforth Ave., which is the site of Main Square, is set for Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

The applicant, Jacob’s Tent Inc., filed for the needed zoning bylaw amendments on Aug. 25, 2022 with aims of redeveloping “underutilized portions of the site” with five new mixed use buildings ranging from 15 to 55 storeys. The Main Square site is currently occupied by four residential apartment buildings which range from nine to 29 storeys. It holds a dual frontage with the north side facing Danforth Avenue while the west side fronts Main Street.

Jacob’s Tent has opted to take the zoning bylaw amendment application to the OLT following what it said was Toronto Council’s failure to make a decision on the proposal.

Although reasons for council’s failure to make a decision on the application are unclear, according to the office of Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford, “this is similar to a lot of sites across the city where the developer chooses to appeal it to the tribunal (OLT) for any number of reasons.”

With just over three weeks to go before the hearing, it is believed that the City of Toronto and Jacob’s Tent Inc. could still settle the matter before the OLT hearing as that often is the case.

“In [other cases], a hearing ends up occurring because the city and developer are unable to reach an agreement based on good planning principles, community benefits, density, etc…” said a representative for Bradford in an email statement to Beach Metro Community News.

If the zoning bylaw amendment is approved by the OLT, the new buildings at Main Square will create 1,543 new residential units comprising both rental units and condos.

There will be a total Gross Floor Area (GFA) of 117,128 square metres with 4,980 square metres reserved for retail and another 1,094 square metres for a proposed daycare.

The Feb. 16 hearing will be available by video conference. Anyone who would like to participate can do so by logging in at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/638422541

Interested parties are also advised to contact Michael Cara (mcara@overlandllp.ca) no later than Monday, Feb. 5, in order to provide information on the role they intend to play during the OLT proceeding.

– Amarachi Amadike is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro Community News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.