Robbie Burns Luncheon set for St. Paul’s United Church on Jan. 27

By JOSH TUDELA
St. Paul’s United Church, 200 McIntosh St., in Scarborough hosts its Robbie Burns Luncheon on Saturday Jan. 27, at noon.
The celebration will include a traditional Scottish lunch followed by various traditional musical entertainment, the reciting of Burns’ poems, country dancers, a Highland Dancer and a piper.
Robert “Robbie” Burns (born Jan. 25, 1759)was a Scottish poet and lyricist. He was known by many names including the Bard of Ayrshire, and the Ploughman Poet. He is widely regarded as the national poet of Scotland and is celebrated worldwide. Traditionally, Burns’ poem Address to a Haggis is recited during a Robbie Burns celebration.
Tickets for the Jan. 27 luncheon are $35 per person. Email admin@stpaulsscarborough.org for information or to order.
Also, St. Paul’s United Church will host a Pancake Tuesday (Shrove Tuesday) dinner on Feb. 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Shrove Tuesday is the day before Ash Wednesday and marks the start of the 40 days of Lent leading to Easter. Email admin@stpaulsscarborough.org for more information.
