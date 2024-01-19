The Two Fours with Susan Litchen and Bonnie Memphis host Roots & Rock Revival Party At The Dogfish Pub on Jan. 20

The Two Fours and Bonnie Memphis are playing at The Dogfish Pub on the night of Saturday, Jan. 20.

Fans and followers of The Two Fours get another opportunity to enjoy their collaboration with Bonnie Memphis in the welcoming atmosphere of The Dogfish Pub tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 20.

The musicians are hosting a Roots & Rock Revival Party, which also celebrates the return of Two Fours’ “key three” member Susan Litchen.

Once again, the show is in The Dogfish Pub, 7 Brimley Rd. S., downstairs at Bluffers Restaurant, at the marina in Bluffers Park. There is ample free parking, and no cover charge.

Festivities run from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., The group’s rousing reception when joined by Bonnie Memphis led to this return engagement.

“When Bonnie played with us for the first time just before Christmas,” said Wally Hucker, founder and another “key three” of the band, “some of Susan’s many fans very worried that we were replacing her.” But, he continued, it was just hectic holiday work and social schedules conflicting.

“Our band’s music often features great female harmonies, and we were so lucky that Bonnie was available to sub for Susan,” he said.

Hucker and Karen Gold, the band’s third “key three” member, knew that Bonnie Memphis would bring great lead and harmony vocals to the December show at the Dogfish. But they were surprised and thrilled with her guitar playing.

“Bonnie’s lead playing filled the gaps left without Susan’s sax and flute contributions,” said Hucker. “Susan and Bonnie’s playing meshed so well at our first rehearsal after New Year’s, that you’d think they’d been at it for ages.”

While both The Two Fours and Bonnie Memphis’ styles feature roots and rock & roll basics of the 1950s and 1960s, Hucker quickly pointed out that those basics influence the tunes of many much later performers, such as Bruce Springsteen, whose music they also cover.

“Our tunes are a very mixed bag. Old blues, rockabilly, soul, maybe some Beatles, followed by Stompin’ Tom. Whatever is fun and danceable,” he said.

Asked if Bonnie Memphis will become a “core four” regular with The Two Fours, Hucker mused, “We haven’t even discussed that. It just felt so natural performing together, we spent every minute together arranging and playing.”

Once again the show will see free tickets for door prizes to the first 50 guests. Also returning to back the band again are Ross Ince on drums, and Dan McNeill on harmonica.