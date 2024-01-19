Hands-on ownership and involvement has made The Gull and Firkin a popular part of the Beach community for more than 20 years

Dana Kerbel, the Gull and Firkin’s hands-on, working-owner, spends a lot of time behind the pub’s bar chatting with her customers. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

Celebrating two decades of success, The Gull and Firkin, nestled in the heart of The Beach neighbourhood, is a testament to the dedication and community spirit of its owners, Dana Kerbel and her brother-in-law Neil.

Kerbel, a hands-on and working owner, manages the front-of-house, while Neil, the Head Chef, takes charge of the back-of-house operations. Together, they have created a local pub that goes beyond the franchise experience.

“The Gull and Firkin celebrated its 20th anniversary last fall,” said Kerbel, emphasizing the longevity and commitment to the community.

Despite being part of the popular Firkin chain, Kerbel is determined to ensure that her establishment is not perceived as “just another chain.”

The key to this distinction lies in their unique offerings like house specialty dishes not found on regular Firkin menus.

Highlighting their diverse side menu, Kerbel said, “We have a great lineup of house specialty dishes, like our classic meatloaf dinner and chicken curry, a recipe developed by our cook Kumar, who’s been with us for 18 years.”

In addition to its unique off-menu options, The Gull and Firkin distinguishes itself by hosting events including Trivia Nights, Oyster Nights, and the popular Pub Night every Thursday.

Drawing inspiration from her university days, Kerbel described Pub Night as an homage to the local watering holes offering cheap drinks and good times with friends. It became a local favourite event after its beginning in late 2023, featuring food and drink specials and live music.

As an east ender herself, Kerbel expressed her love for operating the vibrant pub.

“The locals are fantastic. There’s such a sense of community, and we’re so grateful to our regulars,” she said, reflecting on the familial atmosphere that has developed over the years.

“I’ve watched kids grow up coming in and out of here,” she added, illustrating how The Gull and Firkin has become a generational hub for the community.

The emphasis on a family-run-business management style sets The Gull and Firkin apart from what is sometimes associated with large chain franchises. Kerbel’s journey into restaurant ownership began while working at another Firkin pub.

“I started as a host, working my way through server, bar, and eventually management. When Firkin found this Beaches location and offered it to me as a franchise, I spoke with Neil about it, and I guess the rest is history.”

The Gull and Firkin actively participated in the CafeTO project during the COVID-19 pandemic, transforming curb lanes and sidewalks into an outdoor dining areas.

Kerbel said she is determined to maintain a CafeTO patio for The Gull and Firkin for as long as the city continues to offer the program.

“The curb patios just completely transformed the neighbourhood. It became a real destination, with amazing nightlife and daytime enjoyment for customers to have such a unique experience,” she said.

Expressing gratitude to the regulars who have been instrumental in the pub’s success, Kerbel acknowledged, “I’m so grateful to all our regulars. Without them supporting local business, we just wouldn’t be here.”

Recognizing the challenges posed by decreased tourist traffic over the colder months, Kerbel said she employs creative strategies to keep the business thriving during the winter.

The Gull and Firkin’s commitment to hosting events, offering unique off-menu dishes, and providing deals on favourite drinks displays their dedication to keeping customers engaged all through the year.

The weekly lineup is:

Mondays: Trivia Night and Burger Specials with choice of side.

Tuesdays: Taco Tuesday with $5 tacos and $9 margaritas.

Wednesdays: $12.99 lb Wing Night and $2 shuck Oyster Night.

Thursdays: Pub Night – food and drink specials and live music.

Fridays: Steak Specials Night.

Saturdays: Babyback Rib Night.

Sundays: Traditional Sunday Roast Dinners.

Weekend brunch, which is another local favourite at The Gull and Firkin, serves classic English Fry-Ups, Eggs Benedicts, Bagels and Lox, along with six dollar caesars and mimosas, and more. Weekend brunches are available on Saturdays and Sundays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Recognizing special events such as Robbie Burns Day, which is on Jan. 25, also makes The Gull and Firkin a popular spot in the community. This coming Thursday, Jan. 25, The Gull and Firkin will host a Robbie Burns Supper featuring Scottish dancing, a bagpiper and the traditional Address to a Haggis poem reading in advance of dinner being served.

The Gull and Firkin is located at 1943 Queen St. E and is open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily. For more info, visit the website at https://www.firkinpubs.com/thegullandfirkin/