East Toronto Guide: 5 local cafes serving up indulgent hot chocolates

Hot chocolate at Bud's Coffee Bar comes with big marshmallows and extra chocolate on top. Photo by Susan Legge

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

Are you on the hunt for a snug spot to get some work done or a welcoming atmosphere for a leisurely hangout? Add these cafes to your list of local must-visits. Rich and velvety warmth, a good cup of hot chocolate has the power to bring genuine of comfort and coziness, making it a perfect treat during the cold season.

1966 Queen St. E.

Embrace winter at Bud’s Coffee, an inviting cafe perfect for escaping the winter chill. A perfect spot for those seeking a cozy space for remote work, some much-needed personal time, or a quick grab-and-go option, Bud’s hot chocolate is a delightful companion for any activity. Afterward, take a leisurely stroll along the iconic Queen Street strip, exploring the neighbourhood’s boutiques, markets, parks, and the brisk lakefront.

283 Scarborough Rd.

Grab a rich and comforting hot chocolate at Savoury Grounds, a cherished cafe in the Upper Beaches community for many years. Savoury Grounds offers a delightful experience for getting all cozied-up inside and soaking in the inviting atmosphere or grabbing a cup to go. Take a stroll along Kingston Road to explore the local shops, or immerse yourself in nature with a walk through the enchanting Glen Stewart ravine – a perfect complement to the warmth of Savoury Ground’s signature hot chocolate.

1917 Queen St. E.

Warm up your winter with a visit to Nana’s Creperie, a charming crepe and breakfast spot nestled in the heart in the west end of The Beaches Queen Street strip. Warm up with their authentic hot cocoa or try their peppermint twist on this classic winter beverage. Pair your hot chocolate with one of their delectable crepes or waffles, from savoury options bursting with cheese and vegetables to sweet treats filled with fruits and chocolate.

900 Kingston Rd.

Enjoy the warmth of a delicious hot chocolate from The Black Canary – a little cafe with a big heart. The cafe’s comforting ambiance paired with the richness of their hot cocoa is a real treat. Don’t forget to take a leisurely stroll around Kingston Road Village, exploring the community’s great shops while treating yourself to this delightful winter beverage.

884 Kingston Rd.

Indulge in a delightful winter treat at Fearless Meat in Kingston Road Village, where the rich and velvety hot chocolate is the perfect companion for chilly days. Don’t miss out on their savoury delights – mouthwatering burgers, iconic smoked meat sandwiches, and heavenly milkshakes. Fearless Meat caters to all tastes with a sincere love for good food at affordable prices, living up to their slogan “tender as a butcher’s heart.”

This list is a promotional feature. It does not reflect any quality or preference ranking.

