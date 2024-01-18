One person has died in fire at house on Coxwell Avenue

Fire and police personnel are shown at the scene of a fatal fire at 172 Coxwell Ave. that broke out just before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18. One person was pulled from the house with vital signs absent and pronounced dead at the scene. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

A person has died after a fire in a house on Coxwell Avenue north of Dundas Street East earlier this morning.

Toronto Fire Services were called to the fire at 172 Coxwell Ave. just before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18.

The home, which is the northern side of a semidetached house, is reported to be a rooming house in which seven people were living.

The person who died was pulled from the home without vital signs by firefighters who found a small fire on the house’s second floor. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire.

At this time, there is no further information on the victim.

According to CP 24, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg spoke to reporters at the location of the fire earlier this morning and said the blaze was contained to one area of the house and there were no other injuries.

A TTC bus has been parked on Coxwell Avenue to provide shelter and warmth for the house’s other tenants. The fire department has been in touch with Toronto Emergency Management and the Red Cross in order to connect affected residents with emergency shelter service, said Pegg.

“The investigation that will be undertaken here will of course look into fire’s origin, cause and circumstances,” said Pegg in a report published by CP24.

“But we will also undertake a full inspection of the building to determine if the building was in compliance with the Ontario Fire Code and that will include smoke alarms. If that is not the case, we’ll take the necessary enforcement action related to those violations.”

The fire will be investigated by Toronto Fire Services, Toronto police and the Ontario Fire Marshal.