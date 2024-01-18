No injuries after fire in basement of building housing Beach restaurant La Sala

Firefighters clean up and collect their gear after dealing with a fire in the basement of the building housing La Sala restaurant on Waverley Road just south of Queen Street East on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 18. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

No one was injured in a fire in the basement of a restaurant in the Beach this afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the building that houses La Sala restaurant, southeast corner Queen Street East and Waverley Road, just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, for reports of smoke.

When firefighters arrived they encountered heavy smoke and searched the three levels of the building, finding a fire in the basement that they extinguished.

There were no reported injuries and the building was not occupied at the time, Toronto Fire Media said.

The amount of damage and cause of the fire have yet to be determined.

The fire forced the closure of the Queen and Waverley intersection for about an hour and caused stopped streetcars and snarled traffic in the area until the roads were reopened.