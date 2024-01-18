No injuries after fire in basement of building housing Beach restaurant La Sala

No one was injured in a fire in the basement of a restaurant in the Beach this afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the building that houses La Sala restaurant, southeast corner Queen Street East and Waverley Road, just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, for reports of smoke.
When firefighters arrived they encountered heavy smoke and searched the three levels of the building, finding a fire in the basement that they extinguished.
There were no reported injuries and the building was not occupied at the time, Toronto Fire Media said.
The amount of damage and cause of the fire have yet to be determined.
The fire forced the closure of the Queen and Waverley intersection for about an hour and caused stopped streetcars and snarled traffic in the area until the roads were reopened.
Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!