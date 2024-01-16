Tax Preparer Volunteers urgently needed by WoodGreen Community Services

WoodGreen's free Income Tax Clinic is in need of Tax Preparer Volunteers as the deadline for filing taxes approaches. Image: Canada Revenue Agency.

By JOSH TUDELA

WoodGreen Community Services’ Income Tax Clinic is in urgent need of Tax Preparer Volunteers for this year.

The free income tax clinics help support families struggling to make ends meet.

With tax season creeping closer this time of the year it can be a very difficult time for low-income households, said WoodGreen in a news release.

Tax form and filing completion is often stopped by a lack of support, which is the biggest barrier preventing households in need from receiving credits and benefits they might not know they are entitled to. During these times of economic uncertainty and inflation, these supports and benefits can help families if their income tax form is filed properly.

Last year the demand for the service at Wood Green was very high, with an estimated 3,000 clients who were helped by volunteers.

However, more volunteers are desperately needed in order to be able to continue the service and help as many people as possible.

To learn more about WoodGreen’s free Income Tax Clinic and how to volunteer, please go to https://www.woodgreen.org/volunteer-opportunities/tax-preparer-volunteer