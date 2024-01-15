Winter Welcome celebration hosted by Beaches-East York MP and MPP set for Jan. 20 at Kew Gardens rink

Beaches-East York residents will have a chance to celebrate the New Year with MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith and MPP Mary-Margaret McMahon on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 20.
The local politicians will be hosting a Winter Welcome event and skating party at the Kew Gardens outdoor ice rink from 1 to 3 p.m.
There will also be light refreshments, including hot chocolate, served at the nearby Kew Beach Lawn Bowling Club as part of the celebration.
Residents are invited to enjoy the winter season and chat with their local political representatives at the event.
Kew Gardens park is located at 2075 Queen St. E.
The skating rink is at the south end of the park relatively close to the Martin Goodman Trail. The address of the Kew Beach Lawn Bowling Club is 12 Lee Ave.
For more information on the Jan. 20 Winter Welcome event, please call 416-690-1032.
