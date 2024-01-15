Man who boarded streetcar at Bingham Loop sought in connection with alleged assault of TTC operator

Toronto police are seeking this man in connection with the alleged assault of a TTC streetcar operator in East Toronto.

Police are seeking a man in connection with an alleged assault on a TTC streetcar operator in East Toronto.

According to police, a man boarded at streetcar at the Bingham Loop, near Kingston Road and Victoria Park Avenue, at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Police said an altercation then took place between the man and the streetcar operator, and the TTC employee was allegedly assaulted.

The suspect then fled on foot, police said.

Police said the suspect is described as six-feet tall, with a heavy build and a white beard. He was wearing a grey winter jacket and had two large suitcases, a black 7 Eleven reusable bag, and a backpack.

Police have released images of the man in the hope that someone can identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com