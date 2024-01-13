Deja Views: Southwood Drive renovation revisited

Doug Heintzman took the above photograph of his house on Southwood Drive back in 2019, prior to renovations being done.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Doug Heintzman sent me the above photograph that he took of his house on Southwood Drive back in 2019 B.C. (Before COVID).

Our readership knows I am frequently asking for pics of your Beach homes, so I am exceedingly thankful to Doug for doing just that.

I appreciate Beachers taking special pride in their renovated dwelling places.

Doug also relates that efficiency improvements he had made with the renovation had qualified him for substantial rebates from the government’s Greener Homes Grant Program. Something to think about if you decide to update your house. Thanks, Doug!

If you have a photo to share with our readership, please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com