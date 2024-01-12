Malvern Winter Classic outdoor high school hockey games this afternoon at Kew Gardens to include special guests from Montreal

A Malvern Collegiate player moves the puck against Northern Secondary School in this photo from the last Malvern Winter Classic outdoor hockey game that was played in February of 2019 at the Kew Gardens rink. The Malvern Winter Classic is back for 2024 with three games on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 12, at the Kew Gardens rink.

Last played in February of 2019, the Malvern Winter Classic outdoor high school hockey celebration is back with a trio of games this afternoon at the Kew Gardens outdoor ice rink.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges, the Malvern Winter Classic did not take place for the last four years.

But it’s back in a big way for 2024 with games set for noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12.

Local hockey fans and Malvern Collegiate alumni are welcome to attend.

The Malvern Winter Classic ‘s first game will see the Malvern Collegiate Varsity girls team host Northern Secondary School at noon. The Malvern Varsity girls are the two-time defending city champions.

At 1:30 p.m., the Malvern Collegiate Junior boys team will play Northern Secondary School. The Malvern Junior boys team are also defending city champions.

Special guest opponents for the 3 p.m. game will be a team from Montreal. The Malvern Collegiate Senior boys will be hosting the Selwyn House Gryphons from Montreal in the final game of the day at the Kew Gardens rink. Selwyn House is a private independent boys school located in the Montreal suburb of Westmount.

The rink is located just west of the foot of Lee Avenue at the far southern end of Kew Gardens park.