Kingston Road Flower Market’s new owner honours iconic store’s legacy while looking to the future

Emily Shabsove assumed ownership of Kingston Road Flower Market in October of 2023. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

In a delightful turn of events for the locally beloved Kingston Road Flower Market, a change in ownership has ushered in a new era.

Emily Shabsove, a lifelong Beacher, assumed ownership of the business in October 2023, bringing in a new chapter for this iconic market.

Shabsove’s roots run deep within the Beach, having spent her formative years in the neighbourhood before pursuing her studies in eCommerce at the University of Guelph.

Her passion for botany blossomed while working at various flower shops in Guelph, where she fell for the artistry of floristry.

The opportunity to take over the Kingston Road Flower Market was perfect for Shabsove, who had been a frequent customer at the shop while growing up nearby.

“It felt like it was meant to be,” Shabsove remarked, underscoring her deep connection to the shop.

Her intentions revolve around preserving the market’s legacy, affirming that neither the name nor the storefront’s iconic sign would undergo any changes.

The building has been around for a century, with 70 years dedicated to flourishing as a flower shop.

Shabsove, the fourth owner, intends to honour and uphold the market’s historical significance. The shop’s iconic signage has been the subject of numerous photographs and paintings over the years.

“My whole goal for the business is to preserve the Kingston Road Flower Market and not to change it,” emphasized Shabsove.

Surrounded by a supportive network of family, past owners of Kingston Road Flower Market, and the community, Shabsove envisions a family-oriented management approach for the shop.

This transition was announced through a press release, emphasizing a commitment to community engagement, continuity, and a fresh perspective.

“The Kingston Road Flower Market has always been a place of vibrant blooms and friendly faces, and we’re dedicated to keeping it that way,” the release stated, reflecting the market’s unwavering dedication to The Beaches community.

Shabsove’s rooted ties to the community and her passion for the floral industry signify a renewed vision for the market’s legacy.

“I’ve worked at a lot of flower shops, and by far, this has been the best community to be part of,” Shabsove emphasized, highlighting the warmth and camaraderie of the Beach neighbourhood.

As the Kingston Road Flower Market embarks on this journey under Shabsove’s stewardship, plans for a website hint at an evolved digital presence while retaining the market’s commitment to delivering fresh, high-quality blooms for walk-in customers and sending deliveries across the city.

The transition signals a new chapter for the market that celebrates its rich heritage while embracing the promise of a blossoming future. Fresh blooms, exceptional service, and an unwavering commitment to the community remain the cornerstones of this enduring legacy.

Kingston Road Flower Market, open daily, is located at 966 Kingston Rd. in the Upper Beach. You can follow the business on Facebook and Instagram @kingstonroadflowermarket