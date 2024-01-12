East Toronto Guides: 5 awesome local spots for winter birthday parties

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

Winter birthdays can be a bit of a struggle, right? Fear not! Here are some ways to flip the script and create a local unforgettable birthday party that’s as unique as the snowflakes outside! Rock climbing, bowling, craft studios, indoor playground parties—these are some local ideas for great cold-weather birthday bashes.

Studio Mooi offers an imaginative canvas for winter birthday parties. With engaging arts and crafts workshops, our space transforms into a hub of creativity. Tailored for kids who love self-expression, our events focus on personalized activities, ensuring each celebration is unique. From customizable crafts to fostering individuality, Studio Mooi crafts unforgettable moments, perfect for children seeking a fun and artistic indoor birthday celebration during the winter months.

Jump for Joy offers a perfect indoor playground for winter birthdays, promising a treat for kids and parents alike. With modern facilities and a focus on fun, it’s an ideal party spot. Choose between two packages, both including exclusive venue use, decorations, and a dedicated two-hour private play session. Known for stellar service, their attentive staff handles setup, food service, and engages with the children. Bring nut-free snacks and drinks, and let Jump for Joy create an unforgettable birthday experience.

Danforth Bowl shines as an excellent choice for a thrilling indoor winter birthday bash. Offering dynamic party packages, they guarantee two hours of non-stop excitement. With 75 minutes of Glow in the Dark bowling, including shoe rentals for both kids and adults, the fun continues. A dedicated 45 minutes for eating, cake cutting, and photo sessions ensures a memorable celebration. Safety instructions precede the festivities, while ball launchers cater to younger guests. With lively music and a special birthday song during cupcake time, Danforth Bowl crafts an unforgettable birthday experience for kids and adults alike.

4Cats Studio is an ideal indoor spot for winter birthdays, ensuring a creative and memorable celebration. With engaging activities like clay baking, earthenware, or splatter painting, kids explore artistic realms at their own pace. These parties are $185 for 7 guests, and the special birthday child. If you would like time after for cake or lunch you can rent the space for an additional 30 or 45 mins for party time. This imaginative space promises an immersive experience, making it the perfect destination for a vibrant and art-filled winter birthday party.

Rock Oasis offers an exhilarating indoor rock climbing experience, making it an ideal destination for kids’ winter birthday parties. With a remarkable staff-to-climber ratio, each child receives personalized attention, ensuring a safe and enjoyable time. The party allows for flexibility in the number of children, providing additional instructors as needed. Storage for small ice cream cakes and nearby pizza options adds convenience. The Kidzone, featuring play structures and bouldering, ensures entertainment for all. Parents are required to supervise in the Kidzone, guaranteeing a fantastic and safe celebration for everyone involved.

This list is a promotional feature. It does not reflect any quality or preference ranking.

