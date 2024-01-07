Toronto residents have chance to meet local politicians at pair of New Year’s Levee events set for today

A Beaches-East York New Year's Levee hosted by Councillor Brad Bradford and MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith takes place on Sunday, Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Local residents will have a chance to meet with their councillor and MP on Sunday, Jan. 7, as Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford and Beaches-East York MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith host a New Year’s Levee at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11, 9 Dawes Rd., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“This will be an opportunity to gather with community members over light refreshments, as my team and I have a chance to hear your ideas, concerns and suggestions about how to make our neighbourhoods and our city a safer, more affordable and more vibrant place to live,” said Bradford in his newsletter about the levee.

Those planning on attending the free event are asked to RSVP in advance so organizers can get a sense of the numbers of people coming. Please RSVP by going online to BEYlevee2024.eventbrite.ca

MAYOR’S ANNUAL SKATING PARTY

Also, Mayor Olivia Chow is inviting Toronto residents to Skate and Celebrate the New Year this afternoon at Nathan Phillips Square as she hosts the Mayor’s Annual Skating Party from 2 to 4 p.m.

The free event will give participants an opportunity to ring in the New Year with the Mayor Chow and members of Toronto City Council. Skates will be made available for free along with complimentary hot beverages.

Also attending the Mayor’s Annual Skating Party will be members of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Toronto team; and Indigenous Fire Keeper Geoff Daybutch who will speak about the significance of ceremonial fires in Indigenous culture.

Participants at this afternoon’s celebration are also invited to try Indigenous winter sports organized by the Native Canadian Centre of Toronto.

Nathan Phillips Square is located at 100 Queen St. W.

For more info on the Mayor’s Annual Skating Party, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/festivals-events/annual-mayors-skating-party/

WINTER WELCOME CELEBRATION ON JAN. 20

And for East Toronto residents looking for even more opportunities to skate, celebrate the New Year and meet with local political representatives, another event is set for Saturday, Jan. 20 in the Beach.

Beaches-East York residents are invited to celebrate the New Year with their MP and MPP Mary-Margaret McMahon as they will be hosting a Winter Welcome event at the Kew Gardens outdoor ice rink on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m.

There will also be light refreshments served at the nearby Kew Beach Lawn Bowling Club as part of the celebration. For more information on the Jan. 20 Winter Welcome event, please call 416-690-1032.