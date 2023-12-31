Free TTC and GO Transit rides to be provided on New Year’s Eve starting at 7 p.m.

There will be free rides on the TTC starting at 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve and continuing through until 8 a.m. on New Year's Day. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By JOSH TUDELA

Toronto residents are being encouraged to take public transit tonight and tomorrow morning as free rides are being provided on GO Transit and TTC subways, streetcars and buses on New Year’s Eve.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is offering free rides across all their vehicles and systems on New Year’s Eve and into New Year’s Day morning to ensure safety for all riders across the city while welcoming 2024.

For the ninth year in a row, Corby Spirit and Wine is collaborating with the TTC to provide riders with free services.

“For nine years, our commitment to provide an easy and accessible option for riders has always been our number one priority with this campaign,” said Nicolas Krants, President and Chief Executive Officer of Corby Spirit and Wine. “We encourage everyone to begin planning by discussing the importance of responsible consumption, not just on New Year’s Eve, but all year round – ensuring we all do our part in getting home.”

To date, since Corby started sponsoring the TTC for Safe Rides, the program has provided more than 1.8 million people with free rides. This includes interruptions the campaign faced during the COVID-19 pandemic as well.

“As the countdown to New Year’s Eve begins, we are elated to once again partner with Corby to help riders usher in the New Year with complimentary service,” said Rick Leary, CEO of the TTC. “Safety is our number one priority, and we thank customers for entrusting us with their first ride of the New Year.”

Starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 through until 8 a.m. on Jan. 1, all TTC subways, streetcars and buses will be free of charge.

For more information about Corby Safe Rides, please visit. https://corby.ca/en/

Also, GO Transit and UP Express users will be receiving free rides tonight and tomorrow morning as part of a sponsorship with Forty Creek Whisky and Metrolinx.

GO transit and UP Express service will be free for all riders starting at 7 p.m. on New Years Eve, Dec. 31, and ending at 3:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.

Below is the TTC subway schedule for Dec. 31 through to Jan. 1 morning:

Late-evening TTC subway service on New Year’s Eve will continue until 3 a.m. The last subway train and bus departure times are as follows:

Line 1 – Yonge University

North from Union Station towards Finch Station, last train leaves at 2:31 a.m.

North from Union Station towards Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station, last train leaves at 2:27 a.m.

South from Finch Station towards Union Station, last train leaves at 2:00 a.m.

South from Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station towards Union Station, last train leaves at 1:50 a.m.

Line 2 – Bloor-Danforth

East from Kipling Station, last train leaves at 2:15 a.m.

East or West from Bloor-Yonge Station, last train leaves at 2:39 a.m.

West from Kennedy Station, last train leaves at 2:18 a.m.

Line 4 – Sheppard

East from Sheppard-Yonge Station, last train leaves at 2:57 a.m.

West from Don Mills Station, last train leaves at 3:09 a.m.

Bus and streetcar service will operate at late evening service levels until 3 a.m. After 3 a.m., the Blue Night Network will operate.

For GO Transit riders, there will be extra late evening trips into Union Station to help customers travelling downtown as well as a variety of special trains from Union Station after midnight to help them get home safely:

On the Lakeshore East and West GO Lines, trains will depart regularly from Union Station from 12:30 a.m. until 7:30 a.m.

On the Kitchener Line, trains will depart Union Station regularly from 12:35 a.m. until 5:35 a.m.

The Milton Line will have two additional trips heading westbound to Milton GO at 1:25 a.m. and 3:55 a.m.

On the Barrie Line, three special trains will depart between 12:55 a.m. and 4:10 a.m.

On the Stouffville Line, three special trains will depart between 12:40 a.m. and 4:25 a.m.

On the Richmond Hill Line, one special train will head northbound at 1:10 a.m.

Extra GO Bus service is also planned for New Year’s Eve, giving customers even more options to travel safely into 2024. UP Express service will be free after 7.p.m. with the last UP Express train departing Union at 11 p.m. and 11:27 p.m. at Pearson.

Customers are encouraged to continue tapping on and off with their presto card on the train or bus, but they will not be charged and will see $0 on the display.

For more information, please visit. https://www.metrolinx.com/en/news/go-transit-offers-free-all-night-nye-travel