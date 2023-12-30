Beach artist Samantha Sanelle’s Rabbit Pause exhibition set to open at Clark Centre for the Arts

Rabbit Pause, an exhibit by Beach Guild of Fine Art member Samantha Sanelle, is set to open on Jan. 3.

By JOSH TUDELA

Beach Guild of Fine Art member Samantha Sanelle, will be showcasing her art exhibit Rabbit Pause in the new year.

The exhibit will be held at the Clark Centre for the Arts in Scarborough, 191 Guildwood Pkwy., from Jan. 3 to Jan. 30, 2024.

The exhibit will include a variety of works, most of which will be her 32 original paintings of rabbits that are accompanied by a self-reflective poem.

Sanelle said the show is a compilation of self-portraits in which the rabbit represents her.

“The show is meant to tease out what it means to self-identify as a rabbit and how it is a mirror for self to live mindfully and authentically in the world today,” she said.

Additionally, the exhibit will include one 3D solid sculpture of a rabbit. Also, four photographs will be featured by Paola Poletto, the curator of the show, and a small book will be published with 16 images of rabbits along with 16 corresponding poems.

The opening reception for Rabbit Pause is planned for Saturday, Jan. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information, please visit the Clark Centre for the Arts website at https://www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/history-art-culture/cultural-centres-galleries/clark-centre-for-the-arts/