Pair of East Toronto Legion branches hosting New Year’s Eve parties to welcome 2024

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 and Branch 1/42 will be hosting New Year's Eve parties on Dec. 31 to help welcome in 2024.

East Toronto residents planning on attending a party to welcome 2024 need look no further that a pair of local Royal Canadian Legion branches.

Both Branch 11, on Dawes Road, and Branch 1/42, on Coxwell Avenue, will be hosting New Year’s Eve parties this Sunday, Dec. 31, night.

Branch 11’s New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Tickets are $35 per person, and will be available for advance purchase until Dec. 29 from the Bar Steward. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Branch 11 is located at 9 Dawes Rd., just south of Danforth Avenue.

Dinner at 7 p.m.-ish (roast beef, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll and dessert). There will be prizes, draws, party favours and a glass of champagne at midnight.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Frank Wilks Freedom Express from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Please call Branch 11 at 416-699-1353 for more information, or visit the clubroom in order to purchase tickets for the New Year’s Eve celebration.

Royal Canadian Legion Barnon Byng Beaches Branch 1/42, at 243 Coxwell Ave., also hosts its New Year’s Eve party on Dec. 31.

Doors will open for the celebration at 7 p.m.

There will be live music by Rockever and Nowhere Men, and the night will also feature DJD. There will be a light buffet, and champagne toast at midnight.

There will also be door prizes and raffles through the evening.

Tickets are $25 in advance, and $30 at door. For more information, please call Branch 1/42 at 416-465-0120.