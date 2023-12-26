Pair of East Toronto Legion branches hosting New Year’s Eve parties to welcome 2024

East Toronto residents planning on attending a party to welcome 2024 need look no further that a pair of local Royal Canadian Legion branches.
Both Branch 11, on Dawes Road, and Branch 1/42, on Coxwell Avenue, will be hosting New Year’s Eve parties this Sunday, Dec. 31, night.
Branch 11’s New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Tickets are $35 per person, and will be available for advance purchase until Dec. 29 from the Bar Steward. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Branch 11 is located at 9 Dawes Rd., just south of Danforth Avenue.
Dinner at 7 p.m.-ish (roast beef, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll and dessert). There will be prizes, draws, party favours and a glass of champagne at midnight.
Musical entertainment will be provided by Frank Wilks Freedom Express from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Please call Branch 11 at 416-699-1353 for more information, or visit the clubroom in order to purchase tickets for the New Year’s Eve celebration.
Royal Canadian Legion Barnon Byng Beaches Branch 1/42, at 243 Coxwell Ave., also hosts its New Year’s Eve party on Dec. 31.
Doors will open for the celebration at 7 p.m.
There will be live music by Rockever and Nowhere Men, and the night will also feature DJD. There will be a light buffet, and champagne toast at midnight.
There will also be door prizes and raffles through the evening.
Tickets are $25 in advance, and $30 at door. For more information, please call Branch 1/42 at 416-465-0120.
