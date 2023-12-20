Hair of the Dog Run set to welcome the New Year on Monday, Jan. 1

Runners set off along the Boardwalk from the Balmy Beach Club during the 2023 Hair of the Dog Run. This year's run is Monday, Jan. 1. Beach Metro Community News file photo.

The Balmy Beach Canoe Club’s annual Hair of the Dog Run is slated to welcome 2024 on the morning of Monday, Jan. 1.

Start time to register on site is 11 a.m. on the Boardwalk at the south side of the Balmy Beach Club, 360 Lake Front.

The 2024 run will mark the 42nd time the Hair of the Dog Run has taken place locally. The run began in 1980 but had to miss a couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The run made its return on Jan. 1 of 2023 after having been unable to hold the event on New Year’s Day in both 2021 and 2022.

The run traditionally welcomes the New Year for many of its participants.

All funds raised at the Hair of the Dog Run go to support programs at the Balmy Beach Canoe Club. The event is open to serious runners, walkers, adults, children and entire families. Participants in the Hair of the Dog event have the option of doing either a three-kilometre walk or a nine-kilometre run.

The walk portion of the Hair of the Dog begins at 11:30 a.m., and the run begins at noon.

The run/walk is traditionally followed by a hot lunch at the Balmy Beach Club.

To register for the Hair of the Dog Run, or the lunch afterwards, please go to https://www.balmybeachcanoe.com/event-details/2024-hair-of-the-dog-run