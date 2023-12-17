Open Doors Spiritual Matters: As we begin the holiday season it’s important to remember that ‘blessed are the peacemakers’

St. Saviour’s Anglican Church is located at Kimberley and Swanwick avenues.

By REV. SHELLEY McVEA

“Meet me in the library right now.” We wondered why the Dean sounded so stern and urgent. We gathered our notes, but not fast enough for the Dean. “Right now,” he repeated.

What we didn’t know, but would soon find out, was that Israel had just been hit by 2,200 Hamas rockets. The library was better fortified than the classroom we were in and Dean Richard wanted to ensure that we would be safe.

What had started out as a long-awaited course/pilgrimage to the Holy Land had now completely changed.

I had arrived in Jerusalem just a few days earlier with a colleague. We were thrilled to be in the land of Jesus – me for the fourth time; her on her first visit.

The beginning days were wonderful. St. George’s Anglican College is in the Palestinian area of Jerusalem, just outside the old city walls.

We walked to a number of museums, and visited both the Jordan River and the Judean wilderness. Would this now be the end of our time together?

In the beginning we thought this might simply be a quick fight, soon over. It was only later that we realized that a major war had begun.

Our professor and the Dean were everyday on the phone, rearranging where we could safely visit, and totally rewriting the course.

We were able to go north to Nazareth, Jesus’ childhood home. There we met a wonderful priest who called himself an Arab by ethnicity, a Christian by religion, a Palestinian by culture, and an Israeli by citizenship. This gave me hope for this beautiful land.

By this point in our trip, however, we were scrambling to rebook our flights home. Although feeling safe, we did not want to be a burden on our hosts, or put them in any danger.

Hearing missile-alert sirens added to the tension. Frantic calls and emails from home were understandable, but also added to the mix. “Just leave,” loved ones said.

But at this point booking flights out was not easy. Eventually, however, all the class members were able to leave for North America, very aware of our privilege of living in countries at peace.

What did I learn from this unusual experience?

When we first arrived Dean Richard kept referring to Jerusalem as “the Holy City”. I remember thinking “what a silly thing to say.” Now I understand at least in part the logic of this title.

When people are in dispute about an area, why not refer to the place by a name that all can agree to?

To Jews, Muslims, and Christians, Jerusalem is the holy city. Maybe a city that does not always live up to its title, but glorious and beautiful nonetheless.

Another lesson – my first day at home I needed some food, so headed out to the grocery store. It was quite early in the morning. I walked into the store, and thought, “Where are all the people? There’s nobody here”.

Then I thought, “Oh yes, there’s a war on, people are probably afraid to go out”.

Whoo. What was I thinking? I’m in Canada now. It’s safe here.

If the tiny bit of trauma I went through on this trip tilted my thinking in such a weird way, even for a moment, I now have greater empathy for those who go through long-term or more severe experiences of pain and trauma.

When one has been to a country that is experiencing war, it doesn’t make one love it any less. Israel/Palestine is a truly beautiful place, filled with some amazing people. I now pray and worry (and worry and pray) for my new friends from the college.

How are Dean Richard and Prof. Rodney coping? What about the wonderful Palestinian Christians who took care of us at St. George’s?

There are no students coming in right now – how will they make a living? What about my Jewish teacher that I’ve been studying with for two years (via Zoom)? They are all on my heart now.

The course we were on was called In the Footsteps of Jesus. I was expected they would be gentle footsteps – Jesus performing miracles, his great teachings, and loving actions. I forgot that he too was living in a country where people were jockeying for power; where there was poverty and injustice.

Yet, into that time he spoke words that we still need.

“Blessed are the peacemakers.”

“Blessed are those who hunger and thirst after righteousness.”

“Blessed are the humble.”

In the midst of our own situations, and as we begin the holiday season, may we too gain comfort and strength from these words.

– Rev. Shelley McVea is priest at St. Saviour's Anglican Church located at Kimberley and Swanwick avenues.