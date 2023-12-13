101 Holiday Movie Moments, a ‘Festive Frenzy’, at the Comedy Bar on Danforth Avenue from Dec. 13 to 31

The Comedy Bar presents its show 101 Holiday Movie Moments from Dec. 13 to 31.

The Comedy Bar on Danforth Avenue will present a Festive Frenzy it dubs 101 Holiday Movie Moments this month.

The shows run from Dec. 13 to Dec. 31 at the Comedy Bar, 2800 Danforth Ave. near Dawes Rd.

The one-act show “daringly” reimagines the traditional Hallmark Christmas movie plot. The spectacle will deliver a “rollercoaster ride” as it blends nostalgia, laughter, audience interaction and festive cheer.

“Prepare to be part of the holiday magic with 101 movie references seamlessly woven into the performance,” said the organizers in a news release. “The audience is not just encouraged but invited to call out these references, creating a symphony of holiday delight.”

There will also be sing-a-long and speak-a-long moments, and an optional drinking game for patrons.

The cast includes Ann Pornel, Andrew Bushell, Kris Siddiqi, Kirsten Rasmussen and Paul Bates.

101 Holiday Movie Moments is written by Carisaa Barreca and Kevin Sciretta.

While there will be “uproarious” antics at the evening shows, there’s a family -friendly version for matinees.

For information on tickets, please visit https://comedybar.ca/