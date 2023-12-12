Man dead, one person in custody after stabbing on Lockwood Road in the Beach

A man has died and one person is in police custody after a stabbing this morning in the Beach.
Police were called to Lockwood Road, just north of Queen Street East in the parking lot behind Corpus Christi Church, at approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, for reports that a man had been stabbed.
Officers found a man in his 20s in the area who had been stabbed. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said a person is in custody in connection with the incident and there is no risk to public safety.
The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information can contact the Toronto police Homicide Squad at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or at https://www.222tips.com
