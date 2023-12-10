Riverdale Share’s 30th annual concert this afternoon helps support local charitable organizations

The 30th annual Riverdale Share concert takes place on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 10, at The Danforth Music Hall.

The Riverdale Share concert, in support of a number of East Toronto charitable organizations, takes place this afternoon.

The 30th annual concert is set for The Danforth Music Hall (147 Danforth Ave.) on Sunday, Dec. 10. Doors open for the show at 2 p.m. and the concert begins at 3 p.m.

For the past three decades, Riverdale Share has brought together some of the most talented local performers for a fun-filled, diverse event for the entire family that helps raise funds for local organizations such as the Ralph Thornton Community Centre’s Mentor Program, the Blake-Boultbee Youth Outreach, the South Riverdale Child Parent Centre, and the Danforth COVID-19 Emergency Food Relief Program.

This year’s stellar line-up for Riverdale Share includes: Fergus Hambleton, Kathryn Rose, Julie Michels, Sing Along Tim with Suzy Wilde, Teddy Hawkins with Will Meadows, The Daniel-Raums, Danny Marks, Micah Barnes and Thom Allison, Tim Bovaconti and Patrick Allcock, Artists’ Play Dance and Circus Arts, Rebecca Campbell and Michael Brennan, Deanna Petcoff, Bain and Bernard Players, Sproai, Bowmore School Choir, The Riverdale Share band, Isey Schaffer-Hooper, Bain and Bernard Players, Kristin and Duncan Briggs, and last but not least Juno-award winning Canadian singer-songwriter Julian Taylor!

Once again, the comedic duo of Bain and Bernard will be hosting this year’s concert. They’ll be joined by Santa Claus and the Elves who are set to make a special appearance at Riverdale Share.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in person at The Big Carrot, 348 Danforth Ave., or Treasure Island Toys, 581 Danforth Ave., online at www.ticketmaster.ca , or at the door. Those attending are also asked to bring a donation of a non-perishable food item.

Since its inception, Riverdale Share has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars East Toronto charitable organizations.

This annual event would not be possible without the generous support of many sponsors and friends.

Riverdale Share is organized by the Riverdale Share Community Association, a registered charitable foundation. All donations will receive a charitable tax receipt.

For more information on Riverdale Share, please go to https://riverdaleshare.com/