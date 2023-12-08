Black Santa at Old’s Cool General Store in East York slated for Sunday, Dec. 10

The Black Santa event at Old's Cool General Store in East York will take place on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 10. Photo: Old's Cool General Store Facebook.

Old’s Cool General Store in East York will host its annual Black Santa event this Sunday.

Community members are invited to come and meet with Black Santa and have their photos taken with him on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 2 to 5 p.m.

The store is located at 250 Westlake Ave., on the northwest corner at Lumsden Avenue.

Those attending the event are asked to please bring a donation of a non-perishable food item or other appropriate personal care item for the community fridge/pantry/personal care bank at Old’s Cool.

The Black Santa event at Old’s Cool began in 2018, but like many events had to miss a couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Old’s Cool co-owner Zahra Dhanani told toronto.com’s Joanna Lavoie in 2019 that she started Black Santa because she had not seen anything like it anywhere else in the city.

“You need representation. It matters. No matter what anyone says. I know so many people just assume Santa should be white, but why can’t Santa be Black or trans. Santa can be a bloody unicorn if he wants,” she told toronto.com

For more on Zahra Dhanani and Old’s Cool, please see Beach Metro Community News’ story at https://beachmetro.com/2023/11/28/black-lives-here-zahra-dhanani-dedicated-to-building-a-socially-just-and-more-humane-world/

For more information on Sunday’s Black Santa event, please go to the Old’s Cool Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Oldscoolgeneralstore/