Karen Franzen and Friends Holiday Show opens Friday evening and continues through the weekend

The Karen Franzen and Friends Holiday Show and Open House features the work of five talented artists and will take place Dec. 8, 9 and 10.

By JOSH TUDELA

The 21st annual Karen Franzen and Friends Holiday Show and Open House is set for this weekend.

The show, on Dec. 8, 9 and 10, will feature a variety of different artworks from five talented artists.

Gail Williams will be presenting, original paintings, fine art, prints and cards; Franzen specializes in functional ceramics and hand-painted tiles; Lisa Ridout works with sterling silver to make original chainmail jewelry; Margaret Carson knits warm gloves and felted accessories; and Sunny Mills specializes in original fine art, tea towels, and note cards.

The show is at Franzen’s “Studio Under The Trees,” at 3 Wembley Dr. two blocks east of Coxwell Avenue.

The opening night celebration on Friday, Dec. 8, goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hours on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free for all, and there will be a raffle held in support of local food banks.

For more information about Franzen’s Holiday Show or her winter pottery classes please visit her website at https://www.karenfranzen.com/