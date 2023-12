The photo of this house on Lee Avenue was taken by Marilyn Job in 1983.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

I specifically remember this house (photo above) in the 1980s, before the reno.

It was the house with two rook-like turrets, close to the boathouse on Lee Avenue.

I have Marilyn Job to thank for this photograph (above) that she took in 1983.

Do you have an old photo of your house, and if yes, why not share it with our readership?

Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com