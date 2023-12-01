Variety Village hosts The World’s Greatest Christmas Party on Sunday, Dec. 3, in Scarborough

The World's Greatest Christmas Party at Variety Village in southwest Scarborough takes place on Sunday, Dec. 3.

By JOSH TUDELA

East Toronto residents are invited to celebrate the holiday season at The World’s Greatest Christmas Party hosted by Variety Village this Sunday, Dec. 3.

Variety Village is located at 3701 Danforth Ave., just east of Birchmount Road, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is accessible and free on site.

The World’s Greatest Christmas Party event is presented with the help of the Toronto Fire Fighters Association.

“Over 1,000 people from the local community come to Variety Village for an affordable way to celebrate the holidays in a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment,” said Erin Rivet, Manager, Brand & Communications for Variety – the Children’s Charity of Ontario.

The party will feature many holiday festivities such as Christmas Music, a Craft Vendor Mark for Christmas shopping, and the man himself Santa Claus. Other fun activities for the whole family will be returning from last year such as the inflatable toys Kids’ Play Zone, face painting, food and refreshments, raffles, and prizes.

Tickets are $15 per person to attend. Family Pass deals are also included for $40 and admission for children under three years old is free. Tickets are available online at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/variety-the-childrens-charity-ontario/events/the-worlds-greatest-christmas-party-at-variety/ or at the door.

For 70 years now Variety, the children’s charity of Ontario has made its mission to improve the quality of life and participation of all children, regardless of ability. Through the inclusive and integrated sports, fitness and skill development programs Variety has managed to make an impact on the lives of children and youth with disabilities and their families in the GTA and across Ontario.

For more information about Variety Ontario, please visit https://varietyontario.ca/