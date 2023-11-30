Parthi Kandavel elected as Scarborough Southwest’s new city councillor

Parthi Kandavel.

Parthi Kandavel has topped a crowded field to be elected the new city councillor for Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest in the byelection held Thursday, Nov. 30.

Kandavel won with 27.38 per cent of the vote in the 23-candidate field.

The byelection was called after former Scarborough Southwest Councillor Gary Crawford announced his resignation in July.

Crawford, who was first elected councillor for Scarborough Southwest in 2010, had run for the Progressive Conservatives in the provincial byelection in the riding of Scarborough-Guildwood on July 28 and finished second to Liberal Andrea Hazell who won the seat.

A total of 23 candidates ran in the byelection to be Scarborough Southwest’s new councillor.

With 58 of 58 polls reported in, here are the results of the Nov. 30 Scarborough Southwest Byelection:

Parthi Kandavel 4,641 votes (27.38 per cent)

Kevin Rupasinghe 3,854 votes (22.74 per cent)

Anna Sidiropoulos 2,275 votes (13.42 per cent)

Malika Ghous 1,565 votes (9.23 per cent)

Suman Roy 1,289 votes (7.6 per cent)

Alamgir Hussain 1,130 votes (6.67 per cent)

Sudip Shome 555 votes (3.27 per cent)

Reginald Tull 399 votes (2.35 per cent)

Marzia Hoque 209 votes (1.23 per cent)

Corey David 190 votes (1.12 per cent)

Jessica Hines 190 votes (1.12 per cent)

Malik Ahmad 162 votes (0.96 per cent)

MD Abdullah Al Mamum 148 votes (0.87 per cent)

Thomas Hall 77 votes (0.45 per cent)

Angus MacKenzie 56 votes (0.33 per cent)

Trevor Sutton 47 votes (0.28 per cent)

Walayat Khan 41 votes (0.24 per cent)

Anthony Internicola 27 votes (0.16 per cent)

Sandeep Srivastava 24 votes (0.14 per cent)

Peter Handjis 22 votes (0.13 per cent)

Manny Zanders 21 votes (0.12 per cent)

Syed Jaffery 15 votes (0.09 per cent)

Nasir Kaid 13 votes (0.08 per cent)