Newly elected Scarborough Southwest Councillor Parthi Kandavel ready to take on challenges facing community and city

Parthi Kandavel (purple sweater) celebrates his win in the byelection for Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest councillor at his campaign headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 30. Photo by Amarachi Amadike.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Scarborough Southwest has elected a new city councillor following a close byelection race on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Parthi Kandavel, a former Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustee who came second to former Scarborough Southwest Councillor Gary Crawford in the October 2022 municipal election, defeated 22 other candidates after garnering 27 per cent of the votes in today’s byelection.

“As you’re aware it was a close election for council last year,” said Kandavel. “To see this result really fills my heart. This community is a place I’ve grown up in since 1988 – 35 years.”

In second place on Thursday was Kevin Rupasinghe with 22 per cent of the votes while Anna Sidiropoulos came in third place with 13 per cent.

“I’m incredibly proud of the clean, grassroots, community campaign that we ran,” said Rupasinghe. “I think people really do see a different vision for what our leadership could be in Scarborough and the momentum that the people who supported me are building is fantastic.”

Malika Ghous, the youngest of the candidates, finished fourth with nine per cent of the votes.

The 22-year-old told Beach Metro Community News on election night that she was content with the outcome, emphasizing the value of the experience and hoping it serves as inspiration for other young candidates.

Currently serving as the TDSB trustee for Southwest Scarborough, Ward 18, Ghous intends to focus on her trustee responsibilities, building valuable experience in the field.

“I will keep trying, we’re not going to give up,” she said.

Following his victory, Kandavel acknowledged the many challenges faced by Toronto Council. He highlighted issues that are specific to Scarborough Southwest, such as traffic congestion, as things he hopes to address once officially in office.

“The data is clear. Scarborough is underserved in so many different capacities,” said Kandavel. “Whether it’s daycare sites, transit, infrastructure, or community centres. With this framework, I’m excited to join with other councilors from Scarborough and the city to place emphasis on need not waste.”

Following the departure of former councillor Crawford, Kandavel’s victory appears to have marked a shift towards a more progressive Ward 20.

However, Kandavel said that he was proud to win the councillor seat without any political party backing.

“I was supported by people across the spectrum,” said Kandavel. “But I’m more proud of the residents who have different perspectives and see me as an honest broker to make sure all voices are heard and that their concerns are taken seriously.”

Having resigned from his position as Ward 18 TDSB Trustee to run for councillor in Scarborough Southwest last October, Kandavel believes his past experience will translate well in his new role because “the school board and the city intersect in so many different capacities”.

Once officially on Toronto Council, Kandavel said his main focus will be on understanding the city budget as councillors wrestle with a $1.5 billion budget shortfall.

“That’s going to be Number One on the agenda,” said Kandavel. “Is to look at the budget and where we can make the investments that serve those with the least.”

With the city uploading the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway to the provincial government, Kandavel applauded Mayor Olivia Chow for securing the deal that will create more financial flexibility for council.

“I have to look at the details,” said Kandavel. “The devil’s always in the details, but judging from the announcement that was made on Monday, I am hopeful.”

With 58 of 58 polls reported in, here are the results of the Nov. 30 Scarborough Southwest Byelection:

Parthi Kandavel 4,641 votes (27.38 per cent)

Kevin Rupasinghe 3,854 votes (22.74 per cent)

Anna Sidiropoulos 2,275 votes (13.42 per cent)

Malika Ghous 1,565 votes (9.23 per cent)

Suman Roy 1,289 votes (7.6 per cent)

Alamgir Hussain 1,130 votes (6.67 per cent)

Sudip Shome 555 votes (3.27 per cent)

Reginald Tull 399 votes (2.35 per cent)

Marzia Hoque 209 votes (1.23 per cent)

Corey David 190 votes (1.12 per cent)

Jessica Hines 190 votes (1.12 per cent)

Malik Ahmad 162 votes (0.96 per cent)

MD Abdullah Al Mamum 148 votes (0.87 per cent)

Thomas Hall 77 votes (0.45 per cent)

Angus MacKenzie 56 votes (0.33 per cent)

Trevor Sutton 47 votes (0.28 per cent)

Walayat Khan 41 votes (0.24 per cent)

Anthony Internicola 27 votes (0.16 per cent)

Sandeep Srivastava 24 votes (0.14 per cent)

Peter Handjis 22 votes (0.13 per cent)

Manny Zanders 21 votes (0.12 per cent)

Syed Jaffery 15 votes (0.09 per cent)

Nasir Kaid 13 votes (0.08 per cent)

-With files from Erin Horrocks-Pope and Susan Legge.

– Amarachi Amadike is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro Community News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.