Donations, volunteers sought for Community Centre 55’s Share A Christmas in support of families in need over the holidays

Wilkinson family members Xavier, Catherine, R.J., and Rebecca load up their car last December as they prepare to deliver toy donations to families in need as part of the Community Centre 55 Share A Christmas Program. Beach Metro Community News file photo.

Community Centre 55’s annual Share A Christmas Program is now seeking community donations to help close to 1,000 local families in need during this holiday season.

Now in its 42nd year, the Share A Christmas Program is collecting financial donations, gift card donations, and donations of new unwrapped toys for distribution in the community next month.

As in the past three years, the program will be distributing grocery store gift cards to families instead of hampers of food which was done prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. To that end, monetary donations are most needed by Community Centre 55 as it uses the money to buy the grocery store gift cards.

Financial donations can be made in person at Community Centre 55, 97 Main St., or online at https://www.centre55.com/. Donations of new unwrapped toys and gift cards will be welcomed at Community Centre 55.

Volunteers will also be needed to help pack a deliver the toy donations on Dec. 18 and 19. The sorting and packing of toys on Dec. 18 takes place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Community Centre 55. On Dec. 19, volunteers are needed to help with a final packing and then to deliver the toys to the families registered to receive them. Delivery takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on volunteering for or making a donation to Share A Christmas, please contact Community Centre 55 at https://www.centre55.com/ or call 416-691-1113.