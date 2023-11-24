Police seek man, 33, in connection with alleged assault in Danforth and Pape avenues area

Toronto police are looking to locate a 33-year-old man in connection with an alleged assault in the area of Danforth and Pape avenues earlier this month.

According to police, a woman was allegedly assaulted by a man known to her on Nov. 18. Police also alleged that several days later a man unlawfully entered the victim’s residence, vandalized it and threatened the victim.

Police are looking for Toronto resident Kenneth Kingston, 33, on charges of assault, threatening death, unlawfully in a dwelling, mischief and failing to comply with a release order.

He is described as five-feet, seven-inches tall, with a heavy build, long brown shoulder length hair, brown eyes, a scruffy beard and a thick mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured baseball cap with a square white logo on front, a denim coat, black shirt and dark sweat pants.

If located, police warned members of the public to not approach but to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at whttps://www.222tips.com