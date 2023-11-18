Deja Views: A look back to the ‘bohemian vibe’ on Wheeler Avenue

Marilyn Job sent in the above photo of a house on Wheeler Avenue from the early 1980. Inset photo shows the house as it now looks.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

There is a 40-year difference between the two photographs being featured in today’s edition of Deja Views.

My thanks to Marilyn Job who sent me the image above that she captured on Wheeler Avenue, close to Queen Street East.

When I first moved to Toronto in the middle of the 1980s, I remember strolling the Beach and being struck by how several houses had the same campy, bohemian vibe. I guess we are too sophisticated for that today. Thanks again Marilyn for sending the photo.

Do you, like Marilyn, have old photos of Beach homes from the 1980s? I’d love to see them. Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com