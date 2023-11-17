Light Up for Mental Health fundraiser set for Nov. 26 at Afterglow Yoga in the Beach

Light Up for Mental Health will take place on Sunday, Nov. 26, starting at 7 p.m. at the Afterglow Yoga studio at 2034 Queen St. E. The event is in support of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

By JOSH TUDELA

Beach residents Julie Watson and Karen Cleveland are working together to host the Light Up for Mental Health fundraiser later this month in support of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

Watson is the co-founder of Afterglow Yoga in the Beach, and Cleveland is in communications with CAMH.

Light Up for Mental Health will take place on Sunday, Nov. 26, starting at 7 p.m. at the Afterglow Yoga studio at 2034 Queen St. E.

The fundraiser will feature a special candlelight yoga class from 7 to 8 p.m. followed by an hour of mingling and raffle prizes, wrapping up the event at 9 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to CAMH.

Tickets are $75 each, however they include high-end gift bags valued at more than $200 with a variety of cosmetic products such as, MAC Cosmetics; Essie; NYX; Charlotte Tilbury; The Body Shop; EOS; Moroccanoil; Neostrata; K’Pure and more.

“Mental health is really important to the Afterglow community,” said Watson in a news release. “We’ve been thrilled to support CAMH since 2017. This is our first event for CAMH since COVID and it feels extra special.”

“I love the community at Afterglow, I’ve practiced there since they opened their doors and feel so proud of how the Beach comes together to support mental health and the incredible hospital where I am so privileged to work,” said Cleveland.

To buy tickets for Light Up for Mental Health, please contact Afterglow at 647-748-4569 or email hello@afterglowstudio.ca. Those who are unable to attend but would like to make a donation can do so at https://give.camh.ca/goto/afterglow