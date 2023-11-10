Malvern Collegiate’s Senior girls team wins silver medal at OFSAA cross country championships

The Malvern Collegiate Senior girls cross country team celebrate their silver medal win at the OFSAA cross country championships held last Saturday in Etobicoke. Photo: Submitted.

By KADEN CAMPBELL

The Malvern Collegiate Institute cross country team had an impressive showing at the OFSAA (Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations) provincial meet at Centennial Park in Etobicoke this past Saturday, Nov. 4.

The Malvern team saw the Junior and Senior girls qualify for OFSAA at the TDSSAA (Toronto District Secondary Schools Athletic Association) city championships, also at Centennial Park, on Oct. 23. Both the Junior and Senior girls teams won gold in their respective divisions at the city championships.

The Malvern girls teams went on to the OFSAA meet with high hopes and made sure to deliver with the Seniors placing second overall as a team and winning the silver medal. Members of Malvern’s Senior girls cross country team are Tegan Carpenter, Elle Benson, Maya Nobes, Melissa Blacquier and Madeline Zwolinski.

The Malvern Junior girls team made major impacts in their respective OFSAA race as individuals with Alexandra Mills placing 16th out of 259, and Emily Ponter and Camille Cummins both placing in the top half percentage of runners.

In the Novice girls race at OFSAA, Malvern’s Ella Zimmerman placed 57th out of 260.

“This season has been a testament to the dedication, teamwork, and relentless spirit of our athletes.” said Malvern cross country coach Elizabeth Barsby

“Their achievement reflects their commitment to excellence and the values of our team. I am incredibly proud of their accomplishments,” she said. “The Senior girls team’s unwavering determination and grit have not only made athletic history for Malvern but have also set the standard for excellence in Malvern’s cross country program.”

Members of the full Malvern cross country team include: Ella Zimmerman, Alexandra Mills, Melissa Blacquier, Colm Mann, Martin Kaydolov, Isabelle Srdoc-Walsh, Charlie Holmes, Elle Benson, Luke Dyer Jacob Plotemy, Bridget Grace, Mairead Ferry, Emily Ponter, Tegan Carpenter, Xavier Bird, Rowan Smyth, Sasha Villa – Rumszewicz, Camille Cummins, Maya Nobes, Alex Beliaev, Israel Craw, Kylie Ferguson, Madeline Zwolinski, and Rachel George.