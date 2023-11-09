100 Women Who Care Toronto East makes a difference with direct financial support to non-profit community groups

100 Women Who Care Toronto East recently made a donation to Autism Dog Services. On hand for the presentation were Summer Nudel, Ruth Henderson, Dianne Shannon and Kristen Gaull with service dog Lukey. Photo: Submitted

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

A remarkable group of women have come together to make a difference in their community through a simple yet impactful concept called 100 Women Who Care Toronto East.

Founded by a group of dedicated women, this initiative embodies the spirit of community, philanthropy, and empowerment.

The concept is straightforward and effective: 100 women gather four times a year, once per quarter, for an hour-long meeting at a local restaurant or meeting place. During each meeting, members listen to presentations from three non-profit organizations actively engaged in meaningful work within the community. These organizations are typically smaller, grassroots non-profits with a direct and significant impact on the local populace.

At the heart of each meeting lies a unique voting process miming the popular Canadian television show Dragons’ Den, but with a compassionate twist.

Members vote anonymously to determine which non-profit should receive their financial support, with each member committing to donating $100 to the selected organization, regardless of their individual vote. The chosen non-profit gets a collective financial boost, and the organizations that aren’t chosen are encouraged to return, often receiving support in the future.

What sets 100 Women Who Care apart is its inclusive approach. The group caters to women who want to give back to their community but may not know where to start, those who are time-strapped and can’t undertake extensive fundraising activities, and those who wish to learn more about local non-profits’ work.

Furthermore, it serves as an excellent networking platform for like-minded women while also providing valuable support to local restaurants and small businesses.

Colleen Power, a member of the steering committee, explained the core mission and principles of the organization to Beach Metro Community News, revealing that attendance at meetings typically ranges from 40 to 45 as they work towards 100 members.

Although they haven’t yet reached the 100-woman mark, there are no plans to cap the group’s membership. Power emphasized that they would be thrilled to accommodate more women as they believe that “the more, the merrier” when it comes to making a positive impact.

The primary goal of 100 Women Who Care Toronto East is to donate $10,000 to a different charity each quarter. This consistent commitment ensures that local non-profit organizations receive a significant financial boost throughout the year.

An interesting aspect of this organization is how it selects the three charities to be discussed at each meeting. Power indicated the nomination process is typically “first come, first serve.” At each meeting, members are encouraged to submit the names of charities they are passionate about, and the first three to be nominated become the focus of that meeting.

If more than three charities are suggested, the outliers are added to the pipeline for the next gathering, ensuring a continuous stream of support for various causes.

100 Women Who Care Toronto East welcomes both charity pitches from members and directly from organizations. As confirmed by Power, members can pitch charities they are personally involved with, but they must disclose their connection to maintain transparency.

This flexibility encourages a wide range of charities to be considered and ensures that members can support causes they are passionate about, even if it involves a personal connection.

Since its inception, 100 Women Who Care Toronto East has raised an impressive $150,000 for various local non-profits.

Some of the organizations they have supported include Genesis Community of the Arts, Autism Dog Services, Pegasus Community Project, All Saints Toronto, Shelter Movers, Regent Park School of Music, Green Thumbs Growing Kids, and many others. The consistent financial support from 100 Women Who Care Toronto East has made a tangible difference in the lives of many.

To add a touch of excitement and engagement to the meetings, 100 Women Who Care Toronto East always features guest speakers and door prizes, making each gathering a unique and enjoyable experience.

For anyone interested in joining this group of women and contributing to their mission, the next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 11 at the Balmy Beach Club, 360 Lake Front, at 7:30 p.m.

On behalf of the current membership, Power expressed a sincere desire to see the organization grow and warmly welcome new members. The only commitment required is a $100 donation to the selected charity at each meeting. Members are encouraged to attend as many meetings as they can to further strengthen the impact of this dynamic community initiative.

Their model of collective giving, transparency, and inclusivity is a testament to the power of individuals coming together. As Power aptly put it, “The more women, the better!”

To learn more about 100 Women Who Care Toronto East, please email the group at torontoeast-100women@rogers.com; or go to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/100WomenWhoCareTorontoEast/ ; Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/100womentorontoeast/ ; or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/100-women-who-care-toronto-east/