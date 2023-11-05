Deja Views: Streetcar makes its approach to the Neville Park Loop in 1967

The photo above shows a streetcar approaching the Neville Park Loop on Queen Street East in the Beach in 1967. Photo by Time Travel Trevor.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

The above image was taken in 1967. We are looking westward on Queen Street East just by Victoria Park Avenue, with the entrance to the Neville Park Loop on the bottom left of the photo.

There used to be many gas stations in the Beach. Please notice the Shell station on the corner of Neville Park Boulevard and Queen Street East. If you can believe it, petrol was a measly seven cents a litre back then.

