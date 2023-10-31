Neil McNeil cross country team makes it 15 Toronto District Catholic (Colleges) Athletic Association championship titles in a row

Members of the Neil McNeil Catholic High School cross country team celebrate winning the school's 15th straight city championship last week in Etobicoke. The Neil McNeil runners won the team titles in the Novice, Junior and Senior divisions on the way to taking the overall team championship. Next up for the Neill McNeil runners will be the Ontario championships on Nov. 4. Photo: Submitted.

The Neil McNeil Catholic High School cross country team won its 15th city championship in a row last weekend.

The Novice, Junior and Senior teams all won their division titles as Neil McNeil swept the field to take the overall championship at the Toronto District Catholic (Colleges) Athletic Association (TDCAA) meet held on Oct. 27 at Centennial Park in Etobicoke.

With the win, Neil McNeil qualified a number of its runners and teams for the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) cross country championships on Saturday, Nov. 4, also taking place at Etobicoke’s Centennial Park.

Individual runners who put in strong performances for Neil McNeil at the city championships included Emmett Karim, who won gold in the Novice boys race, and Justin Houck, who won bronze in the same race. Also putting in notable runs for Neil McNeil’s Novice team were Jack Cowan, who was fifth, and Liam Caravalho, who was sixth.

In the Junior boys race, the Neil McNeil team was led by Cecil Jenkins, who won the silver medal; followed by Ty Machado, Finn Veale and Caius Bajor who finished fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Leading the Senior boys team to the title were Xavier Gordon, with a silver medal; Kebron Seyoum, who was fifth; Noah McPherson, who was sixth; and Jamie Parkin, who seventh.

The Neil McNeil cross team is led by head coach Jason Wood and his staff of Abigail Layton, Ashley Masterson and Steve Masterson.

Over the 15 straight years of winning the overall TDCAA cross country title, Neil McNeil has also qualified 45 teams to compete in the OFSAA championships.