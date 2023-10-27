Jazz for Hope concert set for this Saturday at Hope United Church on Danforth Avenue

Jazz guitarist Nathan Hiltz is among the artists set to perform at the Jazz for Hope concert in support of Hope United Church on Saturday, Oct 28. Photo: Submitted.

Jazz for Hope, a fundraising concert in support of Hope United Church at Main Street and Danforth Avenue, is planned for Saturday, Oct. 28, at 4:30 p.m.

The concert will feature performances by singer-songwriter Shannon Butcher; jazz pianist Ewen Farncombe; singer-songwriter Ori Dagan; jazz guitarist Nathan Hiltz; and B2 – Brian Stevens (piano) and Bill MacLean (vocals).

Butcher’s dynamic interpretations of modern hits and original songs have brought her international attention and pushed her to the top of Canadian charts.

Hiltz is an outstanding jazz guitarist who moved to Toronto from his native Halifax in 1999. He has recorded with a lengthy line-up of leading artists, and consistently performs in more than 200 gigs each year.

Dagan brings a wry and agile sense of swing to everything he does, whether interpreting a standard, spinning a pop tune on its head or introducing his own original music and lyrics.

Farncombe is a Juno nominated pianist and composer based out of Toronto and has been a professional on the scene there for nearly a decade.

B2 offer songs from the American Songbook. The melodic stylings of Stevens at the piano weave a rich musical tapestry with MacLean’s resonant baritone vocals.

Hope United Church is located at 2550 Danforth Ave. Admission to Jazz for Hope is “pay what you can” with a suggested donation of $10.

For more information, please visit https://www.hopeunited.ca/