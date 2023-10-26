Police have suspect in custody after shots fired in residence on Boultbee Avenue this morning

One person is in custody after police responded to a call for shots fired in the Jones and Boultbee avenues area this morning.
Police received the call just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, for reports that a man had been shot in the area.
Police said on Twitter (X), that the shooting took place in a residence on Boultbee Avenue between Blake and Kiswick streets. The residence is across the street from Blake Street Junior Public School which was put in a hold and secure after the shooting.
Police said no shooting victim has been located at this time, and that a suspect is in police custody.
There was a large police presence in front of the school on Thursday morning after officers responded to the shooting call.
A residence on the north side of Boultbee Avenue near Kiswick Street was blocked by police tape and an officer was guarding the door.
The police investigation is ongoing.
