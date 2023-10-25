Danforth Collegiate to celebrate 100th anniversary with events on Oct. 27 and 28

Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute (DCTI) will celebrate its 100th anniversary on the weekend of Oct. 27 and 28.
On Saturday, Oct. 28, from 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., a variety of events are being planned.
There will be an official opening ceremony, an open house of the school featuring decade rooms, and musical performances by a number of special guests including Thompson Egbo-Egbo. There will also be student-alumni volleyball and basketball games, and much more.
An open house at the school from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 is also planned.
Located at 800 Greenwood Ave., just north of Danforth Avenue, the school first opened its doors to students in September of 1923 and its official opening ceremony was held in October of that year.
For more information on this week’s DCTI centennial celebrations, please go to https://www.danforthcti.com/centennial/
Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!