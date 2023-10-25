Danforth Collegiate to celebrate 100th anniversary with events on Oct. 27 and 28

Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute's War Memorial Library and its stained glass windows. The school celebrates is 100th anniversary with a number of events this weekend.

Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute (DCTI) will celebrate its 100th anniversary on the weekend of Oct. 27 and 28.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, from 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., a variety of events are being planned.

There will be an official opening ceremony, an open house of the school featuring decade rooms, and musical performances by a number of special guests including Thompson Egbo-Egbo. There will also be student-alumni volleyball and basketball games, and much more.

An open house at the school from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 is also planned.

Located at 800 Greenwood Ave., just north of Danforth Avenue, the school first opened its doors to students in September of 1923 and its official opening ceremony was held in October of that year.

For more information on this week’s DCTI centennial celebrations, please go to https://www.danforthcti.com/centennial/