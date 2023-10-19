Vaughan Family Lane unveiled on Lawlor Avenue

A laneway off Lawlor Avenue, north of Kingston Road, has been named Vaughan Family Lane. Members of the family were on hand recently to celebrate the event. Photo: Submitted.

Members of the Vaughan family were on hand to celebrate the recent naming of the laneway running west and then north off Lawlor Avenue, north of Kingston Road, to Vaughan Family Lane.

“On behalf of the entire Vaughan family we are happy to announce the naming of Vaughan Family Lane located between 30 and 34 Lawlor Ave.,” said Carole Vaughan-Mulroy.

“It is an incredible tribute to my mom, my dad and my sister Nancy that our family will cherish for generations to come. My husband Tim and I want to thank our wonderful neighbours for their support in the naming of the Vaughan Family Laneway. We couldn’t be more proud. Thank you!”