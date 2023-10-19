Beach pianist and composer Jonathan Kravtchenko to premiere concert-opera Tango for Two

Tango for Two, a concert-opera by Beach pianist and composer Jonathan Kravtchenko will premiere on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The performance will take place at the Jeanne Lamon Hall – Trinity St. Paul’s Centre (427 Bloor St. W.). Doors open for the performance at 7:30 p.m.

At the age of 19, Kravtchenko has already gained a large following for both his musical compositions and his skilled playing.

In May of this year he performed the Dreamland concert featuring his chamber music and piano solo compositions.

Kravtchenko’s interest in music began at a young age when his father brought home a small toy keyboard for him to play with.

His mother died when he was 18 and he promised her that he would always continue to write music. Kravtchenko describes Tango for Two as “Opera Nova, a new kind of opera for a new generation.”

The performance will combine opera and dance.

Tango for Two tells the story of a sailor on Canada’s East Coast who falls in love, but must overcome a tragedy that befalls the relationship.

“This piece is unlike anything I have ever worked on,” said Kravtchenko on the Tango for Two website. “Incorporating dance into opera, and using it as a story-telling medium is so unique. We are reinventing opera itself. I can’t wait for you to experience this amazing concert.”

Also performing in Tango for Two will be Antonina Laskarzhevska, Bohdan Kirieiev, Anna Kravtchenko and David Giller.

For ticket information, please go to https://tangofortwo.com/