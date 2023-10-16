Police seek identity of man in connection with alleged sexual assault near Danforth and Logan avenues

Police in 55 Division are investigating an alleged sexual assault that took place in the Danforth and Logan avenues area early on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 14.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place over the weekend in East Toronto.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Saturday, Oct. 14, at approximately 3:15 a.m. in the Danforth and Logan avenues area.

According to police, a man followed a woman on foot in the area, and then allegedly approached and sexually assaulted her. The man then fled on foot, police said.

The man is described as five-feet, nine-inches to five-feet, 11-inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweater, black vest, blue jeans, black shoes with white soles and a light blue surgical mask.

Police have released a photo of the suspect in the hopes that someone can identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com