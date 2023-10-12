Toronto Waterfront Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 15, will see road closures including Queen Street East in the Beach

Runners make the turn at the eastern end of the Toronto Waterfront Marathon at Queen Street East and Balsam Avenue during the 2022 run.

The Toronto Waterfront Marathon will take place this Sunday, Oct. 15, and for Beach residents that means the closure of Queen Street East through the neighbourhood for most of the day.

The annual event is expected to see thousands of runners take part in either the full marathon, a 10-kilometre or a five-kilometre run. Road closures can be expected along portions of the route throughout the day on Oct. 15.

The runs start at Dundas Street West and University Avenue downtown. Only the runners taking part in the full marathon will head east of the Don River.

Locally, Beach residents can expect Queen Street East between Woodbine and Beech avenues to be fully closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday. The far eastern turn-around point for the runners will be at Queen and Balsam Avenue.

With runners heading in both directions along Queen Street East in the Beach, local residents are encouraged to come out and cheer them on.

Other East Toronto full road closures for Sunday’s marathon will be Woodbine Avenue (between Queen Street East and Lake Shore Boulevard East from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.); and Lake Shore Boulevard East (between Woodbine Avenue and Carlaw Avenue between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.); Carlaw Avenue (between Lake Shore Boulevard East and Eastern Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.); and Eastern Avenue (from Carlaw Avenue heading west to Jarvis Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

The Toronto Waterfront Marathon is considered one of Canada’s top running events and the grand finale of the Canada Running Series. The Oct. 15 race will also serve as the Athletics Canada National Marathon Championship race, and is also an Olympic trial for Canadian athletes.

At last year’s run, participants helped raised more than $2.7 million for 150 community charities including WoodGreen Community Services, Community Living Toronto, the Daily Bread Food Bank, Myles Ahead, Advancing Youth and Youth Mental Health, the Red Door Family Shelter, and the Ralph Thornton Centre.

For more information of the Toronto Waterfront Marathon, please go to https://www.torontowaterfrontmarathon.com/