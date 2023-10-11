Local businesses help Beachers show their community pride and spirit through fashion and home-goods

The Beach/Beaches Lifestyle Collection, crafted by 100 Miles Brand on Queen Street East. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

When it comes to representing your community, few things are as satisfying as sporting merchandise that screams “home.”

In The Beach, or The Beaches depending on what you call it, residents take immense pride in their slice of Toronto’s east-end paradise. Whether you’re a long-time local or a newcomer, you can show affection for the community by outfitting yourself with neighbourhood-inspired merchandise.

The Beach, with its picturesque shoreline along Lake Ontario, is a haven for those seeking a blend of urban living and beachside charm. And what better way to embody this lifestyle than by donning items from the Beach/Beaches Lifestyle Collection, crafted by 100 Miles Brand? This collection, which debuted last summer, encapsulates the essence of The Beach. And 100 Miles’ high-quality, exclusive, and authentic Canadian-made streetwear caters to residents of all ages.

Behind this local gem is Garie ‘Miles’ Adamson, a passionate advocate for The Beach. He unveiled the flagship 100 Miles Brand store in June 2022 on Queen Street East and quickly became an integral part of the neighbourhood’s fabric. His commitment to the community goes beyond running a clothing store. Adamson is also a member of the Beach Business Improvement Area (BIA) member which helps highlight local businesses along Queen Street East.

One of Adamson’s core beliefs is giving back to the community that has embraced him and his brand. Fundraisers for local organizations, sponsorships of community events, and other acts of benevolence are all part of his mission. Adamson champions what he calls the Four S’s: Shop, Support, Stay, and Spend, not just as consumer qualities but as guiding principles for all community members.

“We may be a 31-year-old brand, but we’re far from old-fashioned. We bring an urban twist to The Beach, and we’re proud of it,” said Adamson.

100 Miles has an impressive history, boasting celebrity endorsements from hip-hop legends such as Tupac Shakur, Biggie Smalls, and Drake.

Supporting local businesses such as 100 Miles goes beyond just acquiring fashionable items; it’s an investment in the community’s well-being.

Much like Adamson, many local business owners leverage their platforms to uplift the neighbourhood in various ways.

But 100 Miles Brand isn’t the only place where you can find fantastic neighbourhood-inspired goods.

Other local businesses such as The Artisans, Collected Joy, Seagull Classics, and Skaut Design offer unique home-good selections that reflect The Beach’s spirit. Local online retailers such as Clayton’s Customs and the Leuty Shop also have localized clothing options.

For many Beachers, wearing neighborhood-inspired merchandise is not just a fashion statement; it’s a declaration of belonging, a celebration of the community, and a reminder of what makes the community special.

So, whether you prefer to call it The Beach or The Beaches, one thing’s for sure: you can represent your neighbourhood with style and flair.

For more information on 100 Miles, please go to https://www.100milesbrand.com/

For more information on Seagull Classics, please to https://seagullclassics.com/

For more information Artisans, please call 416-690-1663.

For more information Skaut Design, please go to http://www.skautdesign.com/

For more information on Collected Joy, please go to https://collected-joy.com/