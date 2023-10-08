Open Doors Spiritual Matters: Taking a page from Ted Lasso and reflecting on what it truly means to ‘believe’

Fallingbrook Presbyterian Church is located at 31 Wood Glen Rd., at Kingston Road.

REV. ANGELA J. CLUNEY

I recently finished the TV show Ted Lasso. For those of you who have not had the chance to watch it, I highly recommend you take the time.

The series is about an American football coach who gets hired to coach a British soccer team. Between the less than winning team that Ted has come to coach and his unorthodox style of coaching, the show through its storylines and characters invites you to take on your own journey of self-discovery.

The makeshift community of characters, after time and trials of life, become friends that are family.

The type of family and friends that you create for yourself, the ones that remind you that you are never alone when you have each other. The ones who help you see that life is worth living, even in the bad days.

They are the friends who have your back when needed, who still love you even when your real self is revealed to the world. The ones who encourage you to believe in what is possible in life!

If there is a word to describe the show I would say it is: Believe. A very appropriate theme for a show for myself as a minister.

After all, that is my calling to help people build upon their own belief in that which is greater than anything. I am called to encourage my congregants to strive to be better than we currently are through faithful acts and personal discernment with God.

I try to do this through offering worship, pastoral care and my other duties to my congregation and to those who are touched by the ministry of Fallingbrook.

I truly hope that I succeed in helping people want to build upon their own selves and in their belief of God, that greater being.

In the service of this calling, I have realized that like the character of Ted Lasso, I too must work on what it means to truly believe and to be better than what I am now.

We always need to be constantly willing to work on ourselves to live out our best lives. It takes effort to strive to allow the important parts of life to mold us into who we are meant to be as that better person for the family of people, who we call our own.

We need to be willing to forgive ourselves and others, we need to want to grow so that we evolve, to be observant in our surrounding and with each other to see the needs of others.

We need to be willing to trust in what can be when you really believe in yourself and God.

We must be encouraged to find courage to let ourselves heal from our past hurts, so that we might become who the world needs us to be now.

I pray that we all can take this time for ourselves this season of Thanksgiving, for we all deserve to be the best that we can be!

— Rev. Angela J. Cluney is with Fallingbrook Presbyterian Church.